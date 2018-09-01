It may be hard to fathom give that most of us are still battling 90+ degree heat, in what has been one of the hottest summers on record, but winter is indeed coming and it is not too early to be thinking about coats. Especially when they are coats designed by Hood By Air founder Shayne Oliver.

The newly announced collection in collaboration with Italian luxury outerwear brand Colmar features a variety of colorful modular designs that can be layered on top of one another. Parkas hang off jackets and panels can detach in the unisex skiwear line. It comes as the first iteration of Colmar's A.G.E. (Advanced Garment Exploration) initiative that invites designers to collaborate and experiment with the brand's DNA to create forward-thinking collections.

"Colmar has an incredible heritage in outerwear and is indisputably the master of ski apparel," Oliver says in a quote about the collaboration. "It was particularly intriguing to transform these collections and reconfigure them through street language and my own aesthetics. Our encounter is an experiment in mood and energy which drives the outerwear collection a maximum, juggling the iconic products of Colmar with my sense of performance and a unisex approach to wearing fashion."

Take a look at the collaboration below:

Photo by Jordan Hemingway

Photo by Jordan Hemingway