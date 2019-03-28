Shavone. Celebrates the Power of Black Women's Hair

At a time when Black women are still policed and discriminated against over the natural texture of their hair, rapper Shavone. has released a music video that celebrates everything from cornrows to afros. With the video titled "4C," the rapper who is known to be a pioneer in the tech realm and founder of the creative collective, Magic In Her Melanin, aims to create a platform for women of color.



Related | NYC Bans Discrimination Based on Hair

"As a creative and unapologetic woman of color, '4C' is so dear to me because the art represents so much of my life and the women who continue to keep me and the rest of the world inspired," she told Billboard. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

The video is directed by Curtis Taylor, Jr. and features a range of different tech creatives all collectively exploring the themes of self love, struggle, and empowerment. Shot at NYC-based stylist Susy Oludele's Brooklyn Salon, the video employs strong visual imagery to emphasize the symbolic history of hair and its relevance in our current society.

Revealing the inspiration behind the theme, the musician explained it "originated with my time growing up in my mother's hair salon as a young girl, witnessing the sisterhood of my surrounding community, in both our pain and our triumphs, as women came to the hair salon to be renewed and healed through on another."

"I am so proud of the inclusive vision and eclectic representation of Black women featured in the project and video. Shavone.'s lyrics really say it all, with verbalizing why underrepresented voices need to be seen, understood and heard," Taylor, Jr. added. "With this project, we captured a moment in time with our generation's change agents, who are unapologetic women of color."