After revealing that she is doubling up on her radiation treatments, Shannen Doherty posted an Instagram tribute to her "#cancerslayer" radiation therapy machine -- as part of her continued effort to document her fight against breast cancer via social media.

Earlier this week, Doherty wrote about how she has received treatment from the machine -- dubbed "Maggie" -- "five days a week for what seems like forever" and how they "have a love hate relationship" earlier this week.

"It's astounding how far we have come with technology," she continued. "One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now …. it's me and Maggie." She finishes the note by reiterating that she will see her twice tomorrow, "so that I can wrap this phase up faster," alongside a "goodnight" to the machine and the hashtag "#cancerslayer." Read the whole post below.





