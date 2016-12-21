Today in delightful Internet finds, we bring you the personal Instagram account of one Dan Clay, a 32-year-old professional and diehard Sex and the City fan who also happens to pull off some incredible show-inspired drag as Carrie Dragshaw.

Spurred by a photo he posted of himself dressed as Carrie for Halloween, his image was soon reposted by a big SATC fan page and noticed by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker, who called the look "a triumph." Even better? Clay has an incredible knack for channeling Carrie's trademark writing style, crafting accompanying captions that truly belong in the New York Star. Though that's not really a surprise seeing as how Clay told Cosmopolitan that he's "watching Sex and the City the way people read James Joyce. I'm analyzing the sentence structure, like deconstructing how she asks questions."

Peep a few of our favorite Carrie Dragshaw looks below.



Was love dead? As I thought back on another broken heart, another painful setback, missed connection, defeat for love--I couldn't help but wonder: In today's fast-paced world, does love stand a chance? Or is it just another victim of the changing times, as outdated as bell bottoms and record stores? Some say love is a flower. My garden had been trampled on. But for a flower, a storm isn't the end. A storm is food. A seed needs more than sunshine to grow. It needs dirt, and rain, and sometimes even darkness. And you plant a garden believing tomorrow will be bright—but you don't stop there. You water it, and care for it, and do what it takes to help the seeds push through the dirt to see the sun. I wasn't ready to give up on love. Because maybe the secret to finding love is to just keep loving. Even when you're told that love is not enough, you just keep loving. And maybe it's less about finding love and more about growing it. It takes work, and dirt, but one day you blossom and color the world with love. ⛈🌼🇺🇸❤️ #carriedragshaw
A photo posted by Dan Clay (@dan_clay) on Nov 10, 2016 at 5:15am PST


It can be hard out there for a single girl, but there are a few words that provide instant comfort: “Vogue September Issue," “2-for-1 Cosmopolitans," “Manolo Blahnik Sample Sale," and “Perfect First Date Follow-Up." PFDFU. It's flirty and funny. Easy, breezy, and cool. He's clearly into it and you're like a pair of purple control top pantyhose: fun and holding it all together. It takes you right back to that perfect first date, when the conversation flowed effortlessly, the spark lit instantly, and the first kiss felt like fate. As you flirt on the phone, you float on a cloud that seems to sparkle from the inside, and for a moment you forget your baggage, you forget your past, you forget how many times you've felt this feeling before but it failed to last...and you smile. I couldn't help but wonder: Maybe love is like a mobile phone. When you have a good connection, you've just got to keep talking and hope for the best. #CarrieDragshaw
A photo posted by Dan Clay (@dan_clay) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:59am PST



