Today in delightful Internet finds, we bring you the personal Instagram account of one Dan Clay, a 32-year-old professional and diehard Sex and the City fan who also happens to pull off some incredible show-inspired drag as Carrie Dragshaw.

Spurred by a photo he posted of himself dressed as Carrie for Halloween, his image was soon reposted by a big SATC fan page and noticed by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker, who called the look "a triumph." Even better? Clay has an incredible knack for channeling Carrie's trademark writing style, crafting accompanying captions that truly belong in the New York Star. Though that's not really a surprise seeing as how Clay told Cosmopolitan that he's "watching Sex and the City the way people read James Joyce. I'm analyzing the sentence structure, like deconstructing how she asks questions."

Peep a few of our favorite Carrie Dragshaw looks below.





"Maybe some women aren't meant to be tamed. Maybe they just need to run free until they find someone just as wild to run with them." I have wanted to be Carrie Bradshaw for Halloween ever since college, when I had HBO in my frat room and girls would come over and watch Sex and the City on Sundays and I would pretend that I hated it because I didn't want to give myself away. Well, the secret's out, and this is the happiest day of my life. @sarahjessicaparker sending you more love than you could even imagine ❤️ #carriedragshaw

In old westerns, the cowboy always saves the damsel in distress. But what if the cowboy is the reason she's distressed in the first place? Who will save the damsel when her hero is her downfall? As I was face-to-face with yet another failure on the wild frontier of love, I couldn't help but wonder: Maybe this was the story of the damsel who learned to save herself. After all, this is not the Old West—this is New York. And there's plenty of giddy up left in my honky tonk. Maybe some girls aren't meant to ride into the sunset. Maybe they're meant to grab their other damsels and dance under the moonlight. #CarrieDragshaw

