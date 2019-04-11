It's been a little over a month since Iranian-Dutch singer, songwriter and visual maven, Sevdaliza, released her last single, "Darkest Hour." In typical unexpected fashion, the left-field pop artist is back with another arresting single and accompanying visual for her new track, "Martyr."

In the spellbinding black and white clip released today, the singer writhes and smolders in the uncharacteristically simple treatment. Opening with the mesmerizing lyric, "lover you're killing me kind," to the sound of violins, Sevdaliza makes a sharp turn from the similarly sparse yet effective feeling on "Darkest Hour." <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

On the newly released track, the singer coos "I see crowds of people, I see intentions, I see it all." Going on to paint a vivid, post-apocalyptic picture of, "bats with baby faces in the violet light," and "heads downwards a blackened wall," the singer claims her power and harmonizes with the psychedelic tunes.

Pivoting from the previous single's analog synths and dance-y hook to a sound with some soft rock elements, Sevdaliza's music is the contemporary mashup of several faves across genres. Following up on her 2018 LP, The Calling, these singles are sure to preface another compelling work from the artist.

Check out the new video for "Martyr" below:

Photo via YouTube

