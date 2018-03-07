After a string of releases ranging in structure and sound from loose and experimental to coifed and classical, Brooklyn-based R&B-and-gospel shapeshifter serpentwithfeet is ready to *bless our hearts* once again with the announcement of his debut full-length LP, soil. Are we worthy? We will soon find out! The LP arrives June 8 on Secretly Canadian and Tri Angle, where he released 2016's sweeping blisters EP.

The FADER premiered the video for lead single "bless ur heart" today, along with a beauteous cover story -- featuring juicy anecdotes about his beloved doll collection, his start as a choir boy in church who was also growing up gay, and details about soil's intimate recording sessions.

soil features collaborations with producers like Clams Casino, Paul Epworth (yes, of Adele-blockbuster 21 fame), Katie Gately and mmph. Most recently, the artist born Josiah Wise remixed Bjork's "Blissing Me" from her recent Utopia album. Now, without further ado: watch "bless ur heart" below and melt over the song's hauntingly spare (and altogether stunning) piano-and-vocal arrangement, and bb serpent's flawless Shakespearean looques. The whole thing is like blue-fire candlelight illuminating this cold and snowy New York City day; thank goddess for its warmth.

And this spring, serpentwithfeet heads out on an international tour to promote his debut, starting in London. Grab those tickets here.

