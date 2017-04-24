Aside from a quickly-deleted Snapchat showing the tennis great in a bikini with a baby bump, Serena Williams hadn't said anything about her pregnancy with Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian until today.

Williams took to Instagram to send a very sweet message to her unborn child, confirming her pregnancy and making us cry all at once. Considering Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant, we shouldn't be too surprised that she's a deft multitasker.

"My Dearest Baby," the post begins, "You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year."

Read the rest of the heartfelt message below:

