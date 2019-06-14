Just weeks after Reddit co-founder and Serena William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, Sr. announced his desire to learn to do his daughter's hair on Twitter, Williams dropped a super cute picture braiding her baby's hair on Instagram. The photo shows the tennis star carefully doing daughter Alexis Olympia's hair while she giggles adorably.



The post was also accompanied by a lengthy caption that was focused on the cultural significance of braiding.



"Braiding started in Africa with the Himba people of Namibia," she wrote. "We have been braiding our hair for centuries. In many African tribes braided hairstyles were a unique way to identify each tribe. Because of the time it would take people would often take the time to socialize. It began with the elders braiding their children, then the children would watch and learn from them. The tradition of bonding was carried on for generations, and quickly made its way across the world. I am honored to share this bonding experience with my own daughter and add another generation of historic traditions."