Tennis legend Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their first child into the world on September 1st in West Palm Beach, and today Williams shared the first image of her tiny new daughter - Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.





Williams also shared a video making the rounds that shows her pregnancy journey. Apparently there were some complications that led to baby Alexis and her mother staying in the hospital an extra six days after delivery. It was all worth it, obviously, and Williams tells the camera, "But look what we got, we got a baby girl!"

Serena Williams welcomes her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr 👶🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/xPCTXaytjC

— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) September 13, 2017

Ah, the miracle of life, made glamorous by celebrity.