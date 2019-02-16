If there is one thing that has gotten us through the bleak bone-chilling hell of winter, it has to be the warm embrace of Robyn's latest album, Honey. The long awaited return has left us revitalized, reinvigorated, and ready to love again in what easily was one of our favorite albums of 2018.

Robyn has reemerged with a new music video for the cinematic album cut, "Send to Robyn Immediately." Directed by Max Vitali, the new video guides us through a fogged out forest of dancing youths, in a celebration of intimacy and community. The album's grand crescendo into its emotional climax "Honey," the Kindness-produced "Send to Robyn Immediately" is probably one of the more subtly genius track on the album, gathering everything within reach into an enrapturing whirlwind of yearning, urgently speeding towards the horizon. Paired alongside Vitali's scenes of summer nights spent among friends in a cabin, jumping into lakes, and meandering through countryside fields, the video provides a calming counterpoint to the juggernaut of a track, tinged with a little bit of wistfulness.

Given the enduring resonance of "Call Your Girlfriend" in the queer community, its heartwarming, and validating, to see LGBTQ+ love placed front and center in this latest visual offering. We always knew Robyn loved us, this video is just a reassuring caress of the cheek in our longstanding relationship. The warmth, exhilaration, and serenity that comes with infatuation is ultimately the driving force behind "Send to Robyn Immediately," urgent but tender.

The new video coincides with the release of Robyn's new capsule collection with Swedish sportswear house, Björn Borg, titled RBN. A nostalgically youthful take on vintage iconography packaged with a contemporary sense of style, RBN is versatile and chic, speeding down the Autobahn on its way to an after party for the local tennis tourney.

"RBN reflects my love for street style and how it's signaled in youth culture," Robyn explains. "It is inspired by my favourite garments throughout the years. I thought it would be cool to make gear that I can wear both to go out running and clubbing in."

The RBN capsule is available to shop now online. Watch the full video for "Send to Robyn Immediately," featuring pieces from the newly released collection, below.

Photo Courtesy of Robyn