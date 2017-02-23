I'll jump straight into it: The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are obviously dating. #Selbel have not, yet, made a public appearance together, but we all know it is true based on the plethora of evidence. However, because of the lack of #Selbel's outright relationship acknowledgment, everyone is severely on their nut looking for any sign/hint/paparazzi shot/dreadlock hanging from Selena's slender neck that indicates their romance is blossoming and you know what? I'VE HAD IT UP TO HERE WITH THIS NONSENSE.

The latest very, very minute and normal detail that reveals Selena and The Weeknd might potentially know each other making headlines is that Selena appeared in a picture of her family in which she happened to be wearing a t-shirt from The Weeknd's Starboy merch. Let's be real, it's nice merch. I wouldn't mind adorning my own body with a piece from the collection. But the fact Selena happened to chuck on a tee in a chill family setting tells us nothing about #Selbel we don't already know. Nothing at all.

If you have gotten THIS far and you STILL want to see this totally mundane picture in which Sel pays "tribute" to Bel, then here you are. I hope you're happy.





In the meantime, we wait with baited breath for their first ACTUAL appearance which will ACTUALLY confirm the existence of #Selbel whenever, wherever that may be.

