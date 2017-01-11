Last night, TMZ snapped a (not at all posed) set of photos of Selena Gomez canoodling with the Weeknd outside of a restaurant in Santa Monica.









In the photos the two are blatantly coupled up -- even though Gomez is a high-ranking officer in Taylor Swift's lady squad, alongside Gigi Hadid -- the older sister of the Weeknd's long-term ex, Bella.

No word yet on whether this is -- indeed, what this looks like, but we're sure the Internet will figure it out soon enough...