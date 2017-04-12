Today in delightfully surprising collaborations, Selena Gomez announced on Instagram that she's working on a secret project with Petra Collins and her sister, Anna Collins.

"Always playing and working on something magical," Gomez captioned the photo of herself and the sisters at what looks like Salvation Mountain. No other news of the collab is out yet, but given Petra's dreamy, hyper-feminine photography style and Gomez's natural beauty, our guess is it'll be something in that vein, featuring the singer-as-model.

Gomez, who has recently taken a break from singing and the limelight of pop stardom, has been trying her hand at other projects lately, including executive producing Netflix's wildly popular "13 Reasons Why."

[h/t Teen Vogue]

Image via Instagram