What egg challenge, honestly? Forget Kylie and feel free to return to the feed, because it is pure and good once more: Selena Gomez is back on Instagram, after logging off for a prolonged mental health break in October last year.

Gomez, who did sneakily appear on Instagram via friends just before Christmas, posted a series of chic black and white self portraits on her official account this afternoon. She accompanied the shots with a thoughtful caption wishing her fans well and reflecting on what has clearly been a period of self growth.

(A refresher: Gomez had a particularly nasty 2018. Her on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber got married to someone else, Stefano Gabbana incorrectly called her "ugly", and she found herself the victim of social media bullying.)

Selena Gomez on Instagram: “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support.…” "It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," she wrote. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Happy 2019, Selena!