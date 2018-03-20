Body shamers came guns a-blazing after pictures of Selena Gomez wearing a bikini on a yacht in Sydney hit the Internet, leading the singer to address critics with a quote from Naomi Wolf's 1990 book The Beauty Myth: How Images of Beauty Are Used Against Women, in a lengthy Instagram post.

This is the first time Gomez has been seen unclothed in public since her 2017 kidney transplant, which sparked a host of complications that left her with a permanent protrusion she had to have drained.

"The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society's impossible definition of flawless beauty," Gomez quoted Wolf, accompanying a video of her and friends in Australia.

She continued: "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails."

