Pics or it didn't happen. The couple known as Selbel is now on your feed, out and open with their love. In the early hours of this morning, the Weeknd posted the following, cementing Selena and Abel as that real and now just a PAPER fever dream.





We've seen them cozying up for months now. We've covered the fallout as Abel's ex, Bella Hadid, cold-shouldered the couple publicly. It's high time we get proof.

So here's to the happy couple. May this relationship yield even more steamy social media.

Header photo via Instagram