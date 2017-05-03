In what should surprise no one considering how unhappy Selena Gomez appeared in her Vogue profile and subsequently, 73 Questions video, Selena has basically revealed once again that she would prefer not to be famous, please. It is curious as to why she did agree to a Vogue feature with nothing to promote, if she really didn't want to be famous, but we digress.

As a now regular Met Ball fixture, Humans of New York's Brandon Stanton attends the event to photograph and treat very famous, very beautiful people as if they are mere mortals. Among them this year was Serena Williams, Stephen Colbert, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and of course, Selena Gomez.

While the other featured celebs kept it relatively upbeat, Selena reminded the world that she doesn't really like the life she leads. In fact the "Hands to Myself" singer implied she might be better off if she weren't massively wealthy, beautiful and a source of global fascination...then again she's feels far guilty about her privilege to really give it all up.

"I feel like I'm just starting, but I think I'd be fine if it all went away," she said. "From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith."

