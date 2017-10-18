See Rami Malek Performing as Freddie Mercury for the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Queen Biopic
The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody isn't set to come out until December 2018, but director Bryan Singer has already shared a shot of Mr. Robot star Rami Malek performing as Freddie Mercury, saying he "couldn't help" himself:
Looks pretty spot on.
Freddie Mercury is one of the most recognizable figures in American music history, from his flamboyant physicality to his famous four-octave range voice. At least from this shot it looks like Malek is on track to capture the essence of the musical icon.
[h/t Pitchfork]
Image via BFA
