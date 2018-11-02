One of the most incredible things about protest art is that everyone is capable of creating it.

For their 68th issue, New York publication Visionaire decided to explore this idea. They commissioned protest posters from a a set of artists across mediums, including punk rocker Kim Gordon, photographer Nan Goldin, actress Tilda Swinton, rapper Pusha T, designer Vivienne Westwood, and artists like Martine Gutierrer and Faith Ringgold, asking them to express a political issue they're passionate about through a protest power.

The crew of creators tackled subjects from gun control to the opioid crisis to gender identity to the criminal justice system to voting rights, and the results are stunning. The issue is out now, and all posters are available for free download, for use at marches, conventions, rallies, protests and more.

See the images and learn more about each artist's poster below: