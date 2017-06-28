The campaign for Miu Miu's AW17 collection has arrived and it's beautiful. Oscar-nominated Moonlight actress Naomie Harris, model, activist and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah and her sister Kesewa star alongside Kate Moss in a series of photos shot by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Katie Grand in New Orleans.

The women model oversized, colorful fur coats, long, flowing dresses and crystal-embellished headpieces while riding in canoes and hanging with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. They're joined by models Jean Campbell, Missy Rayder, Eliza Cummings, Lily Nova, Rose Daniels and Jasmine Daniels. This campaign feels fresh as ever and so very Miu Miu.

Check out the gallery of campaign shots below:





