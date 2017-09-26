The grand finale of fashion month, Paris Fashion Week, is finally upon us — and it's ending with a bang. This week is packed with shows on shows from rising street designers to historic fashion houses alike, and more celebs than ever are lining up to get their glimpse. Naomi Watts and Karlie Kloss made stunning appearances at Dior, while Courtney Love and Robin Wright showed up to Saint Laurent with their older kids, Frances Bean Cobain and Hopper Jack Penn, in tow. Celebrity kids are just everywhere now. Peep below for a glimpse at the eclectic front rows on the first day of Paris Fashion Week.

Images via Getty