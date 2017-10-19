Since grainy photos emerged of Margot Robbie's physical transformation into disgraced ice skating champion Tonya Harding for a new biopic, I, Tonya has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The first trailer shows Robbie kitted up and on the ice, skating to raucous applause, with hints at the shady dealings that ruined Harding's career.

The Craig Gillespie-directed feature (Lars and the Real Girl, The Finest Hours) premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and is set to open in New York and LA December 8.

Watch below.