Beyoncé has shared images from her new boxset, How To Make Lemonade, on her website and the photos are stunning. The set, which is available for pre-order now, includes her album Lemonade, a vinyl version of the album, audio and visual downloads and a 600-page coffee table photo book with behind-the-scenes images of both the making of the album and of Bey's life.

The images currently hosted on Queen B's website are posted alongside poetry by Somali-British writer Warsan Shire, whose work featured heavily in Lemonade.





Images via Beyonce.com