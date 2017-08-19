See Images from Beyoncé's New 600-Page Coffee Table Book
Beyoncé has shared images from her new boxset, How To Make Lemonade, on her website and the photos are stunning. The set, which is available for pre-order now, includes her album Lemonade, a vinyl version of the album, audio and visual downloads and a 600-page coffee table photo book with behind-the-scenes images of both the making of the album and of Bey's life.
The images currently hosted on Queen B's website are posted alongside poetry by Somali-British writer Warsan Shire, whose work featured heavily in Lemonade.
Images via Beyonce.com
Comments (
)