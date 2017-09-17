We're only three days into London Fashion Week, and as the shows keep rolling in, so do the celebrities. The third day of shows saw music heavyweights like FKA twigs, Ellie Goulding, and Ne-Yo (try getting "So Sick" and "Closer" out of your head now) in attendance, as well as emerging models like Caroline Vreeland looking to make their mark in the front row. Look at the pics below for a peek into the front row action of Day 3 of LFW.

Photos via Getty