The third day of Paris Fashion Week has already come and went, and truly, the celebrities keep on coming. While models like Joan Smalls and Presley Gerber traded the runway for the front row today, it was really all about the queens. Specifically, Fergie Ferg took a break from her relentless Double Dutchess promo to grace the Rick Owens show with her presence, for which we are so grateful, while Pamela Anderson came to slay at Balmain and did so just by being Pamela Anderson. Also worthy of note: look at Anna Wintour posing like a casual queen. Take a look at all the stars who hit up the shows on the third day of Paris Fashion Week.

Images via Getty

