Proenza Schouler revealed the launch of PSWL, or Proenza Schouler White Label - the extension of its ready-to-wear collection with a focus on denim, t-shirts, sweatshirts and casual outwear. The brand says the collection is composed of "everyday wardrobe staples and riffs on a set of references explored in past Proenza Schouler collections: from early Powell Peralta videos to the graphic work of Guy de Cointet, from Harmony Korine's Kids to the work of friends like Dan Colen."

It makes sense, then, that the brand's friend and the queen of the high-low dichotomy, Chloë Sevigny, would be the face of the new line. Posing in front of Grey Gardens posters, Japanese screens and city streets, the actress models the collection which will appear in stores and online November 6 with prices ranging from $195 to $1,195.

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez said in a statement that their goal was to "fully develop a well-rounded and balanced collection that mixes the high-end with the everyday." They added that a more casual lifestyle "has always been true to who we are as individuals, and true of many women in our lives," and that the PSWL line addresses "both ends of the spectrum in a way that feels totally authentic to us and relevant to the way people dress today."

See Chloë rocking some PSWL looks below:





Model: Chloë Sevigny

Photographer: Ricky Saiz

Stylist: Haley Wollens

Images courtesy of Proenza Schouler