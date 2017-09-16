The heavy-hitter designers of London Fashion Week are starting to kick their shows into high gear, and naturally, the star-studded sightings in the front row are only getting bigger. On the second day of LFW, celebs like Anna Wintour, Charli XCX, and the iconic trio of Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Cara Delevingne, flitted around London to catch much-hyped runway shows from Burberry, Nicopanda, JW Anderson, and more. Flip through the gallery to see all the front row action from Day 2.

Photos via Getty

