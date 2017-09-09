In addition to setting up a fund to help victims of devastating Hurricane Harvey through her BeyGood Foundation, Beyoncé also visited her hometown of Houston to visit with survivors of the storm.

At a visit to Houston's St. John's Church on Friday, Bey said to the people gathered, "This, today, is a celebration of survival. Y'all are my family. Houston is my home, and I thank God that y'all are safe, that your children are safe. The thing that really matters is your health and your children and your family and your life. I just want to say that I love you."

Joined by her mother, Blue Ivy and Michelle Williams, Bey also helped serve free meals to attendees of the event. The singer also plans to be part of the Hand in Hand telethon on September 12, a Harvey benefit whose hots include Oprah, Justin Bieber and about two dozen other celebrities. The benefit has already expanded to include aid to Hurricane Irma victims, as that storm heads straight for the Florida keys.

A fan sang to Beyoncé while she was serving the #HurricaneHarvey in Houston. 💙 #BeyGOOD pic.twitter.com/rhJ8xpkATJ

— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 9, 2017





[h/t Vulture]

Image via Twitter