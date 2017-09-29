The fourth day of Paris Fashion Week was relatively low-key, with smaller innovative designers and brands taking the spotlight and showing what they're made of. So it makes sense that fashion's elite and models of past and present took over the front row today, proving just how supportive and in-the-know they really are. Flip below to see Anna Wintour, Grace Coddington, EmRata, and more in action, as well as an amazing bonus photo from last night's beautiful Off-White show (hint: it involves a major rock star and the wife of a fashion icon, and a cultural icon in her own right).