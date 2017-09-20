The Fashion Week party has officially jumped to Milan, with none other than historic Italian fashion house Gucci kicking things off, and your favorite celebrities packed into the front row to witness what was easily one of the most anticipated shows of the week. Alessandro Michele packed an imaginative miniature world inside the Gucci creative hub, and a practical world wouldn't be complete without some stars (both literal and celebrity) to gawk at. Peep below to see stars like A$AP Rocky and a new super trio, Hari Nef, Petra Collins, and Dakota Johnson, living their best life in and at Gucci.

Photos via Getty

