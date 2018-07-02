Sequins showed up on numerous runways this Fall 2018 season, adding a glitzy spark to otherwise casual pieces like tracksuits, sweaters and culottes. But surprisingly, they also pair perfectly with swimwear, as evidenced by perpetually funky Discount Universe's new sister brand, Seaqueen Swim.

Kylie Jenner was one of the first big influencers to sport the trend back in 2016, wearing a sequin protective eye suit to Coachella and sparking some mild copycat drama that was a bit overblown even in a pre-Diet Prada era. Now DU has launched a whole line of similar looks, with high-waisted bottoms, flame and mermaid patterns and the Instagrammable eye. The line is also size-inclusive, with pieces ranging from XS to XXXL.

We caught up with design duo Cami James and Nadia Napreychikov of DU to learn about the new line. Read our conversation, and see some of the new pieces, below:

What inspired you to start a swimwear line?

We wanted to create a project that would give us A chance to have a break from the fashion industry. It was by far the most in-demand product we did through DU, we couldn't keep them in the store for more than a few days at a time. It felt like natural progression.

The styles are flying off the shelves already. Do you plan to restock all summer?

Hell yes! We have so much planned. We had a feeling it was going to be a hit but we never expected this type of reaction.

Sequins seem like they'd be difficult to translate to swimwear. How do you make sure the garments are waterproof?

Trial and error—we thoroughly tested everything for a long time in the lead up. Actually, the sequin part is more durable for water than the fabric!

What's your plan for Seaqueen? Will it be a year-round venture?

It's always summer somewhere in the world!

Tell us something unique about the brand?

We size from an XS up to a XXXL in every style. This is something we feel very strongly about offering because of the constant dialogue we have with our customers through DU, and of course we should be moving that way regardless. Like with DU, SeaQueen is all about inclusivity and feeling amazing in the skin you're in.