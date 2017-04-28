Migos have certainly started to gain a reputation as the feature queens of 2017, which is you know, fine. Some have been iconic, some not so much, but this new track and video with Sean Paul, let me tell you, you're going to want to throw a carnival-themed party where you chuck it on loop until everyone in the vicinity loves it as much as you do.

Sean Paul, the man, the legend (how old is he now?), brings out the absolute best in all three rappers who absolutely body (get it?) all three of their voices while Sean brings his Jamaican lilt to a banging hook. Expect hot girls in feathers and diamantes and iced out Migos. Honestly it's all good and I'm dead, done, goodbye.

Watch below and book your flight to Miami.