With the level of self-esteem I could only dream of one day possessing, the artist behind Cristiano Ronaldo's horrific bronze bust has clapped back at critics (a.k.a the entire world) who said that the statue bears zero likeness to the soccer star.

Globo Esporte did the lord's work and reached out to Madiera resident Emanuel Santos to see how he's faring because someone had to. Contrary to what you might have expected, however, Santos is fine. Totally, completely fine, it seems.

"It's impossible to please the Greeks and the Trojans," he told the publication. "Not even Jesus pleased everyone. This is a matter of taste, it's not as simple as it seems. I have seen the work of great artists that follow this parameter. What matters is the impact this work generated."

Right? It's impossible! Except in this case both Greeks and Trojans agree this bust is just bad. You should know, though, Santos really did work from actual photos of Ronaldo, as opposed to just sculpting from memory.

"There is always the possibility of producing something that looks different, I was already prepared for all of that," Santos continued. "I used some photos of Cristiano Ronaldo that I found on the internet as a base, not one photo specifically. I put the photos by my side and started working on the bust."

You can't always get it right.

