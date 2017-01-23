This weekend the Women's March on Washington dominated the news, with over 3 million people coming out across the United States and the globe to protest the government's attempts to restrict and marginalize them. Filmmaker and photographer Cheryl Dunn was in Washington D.C. for the Inaugural and the protest. On Saturday, she shot a wide variety of protestors, advocating for every possible cause from climate change to Black Lives Matter to reproductive justice. Check them out in the slideshow below.