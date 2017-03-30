Last night, New York's party people made the trek out to Brooklyn to celebrate Adidas Originals by Italia Independent's newest eyewear collection. At Pioneer Works in Red Hook, guests sipped champagne and tried on sunnies inspired by '70s New York that balance innovation and tradition (the line is available starting today at the Adidas flagship in Soho). After taking plenty of sunglass selfies, everyone moved to the dance floor, where DJ Little Louie Vega spun the entire night. Among the attendees were London Zhiloh, Gianni Lee, Diana Veras, K$ACE, Kiki Barnes, Emmanuel Matos, Evan Kim, Rox Brown, Dusty Doe, Ian Mellencamp, and DJ Wavy. Check out some shots of the scene below.

Photos: Getty Images for Italia Independent

