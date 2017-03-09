Over the weekend, the NYC-based crew from MATTE projects brought their wildly popular BLACK party down to Mexico City. Anchored by a headlining DJ set from Seth Troxler along with sets by Thugfucker and a mix of DJ sets and live shows by Mexico City acts Moon Runner, Superstudio, Niño Arbol and BBY JSS (who had been curated with the help of Mexican label Sicario), the party also featured MATTE's signature immersive art experiences. Hybrid exhibition platform and gallery Peana Projects curated all of the art, which featured light and sculpture installations by artists Aldo Chaparro, Paolo Montiel and Ivan Abreu. Though the mix of music and art would have been enough to trick out even the dingiest warehouse, the MATTE crew took it one step further by renting out Hotel Reforma, an abandoned hotel right in the middle of downtown Mexico City. Click through to see photos from the night below and be sure to catch them next month when BLACK returns to NYC on April 8th (you can snag tickets HERE).