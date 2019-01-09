Rihanna's Savage x Fenty has released a super sweet new collection in honor of Valentine's Day, and the ad campaign is fun and inclusive. Actually-cute plus-size underwear? That's amore!

The romantic range of lingerie remixes some classic St. Valentine cliches: applique hearts, pink and red ribbons, and lots of lace. On social media Savage x Fenty unveiled a video with a diverse cast of women modeling the designs and lookin' cute. The Bad Gal herself also shared a flirty pic complete with devil horns.

Savage x Fenty bras are available from size 32A to 44DD. Underwear range from XS to 3X.

February 14 is just over a month away! Whether single or coupled up, you may as well spend it with the love of your life: Rihanna.

Shop Savage x Fenty's "A Savage Kind of Love" collection here.