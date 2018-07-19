Doctor's orders dictate we all need to Rih-cuperate this summer, which is handy considering the latest Savage x Fenty release has seen Rihanna drop a whole collection of slinky robes for you to slip into.

The pop star has been offering sneak peaks of the new pieces for weeks, wearing them in hologram-form at her lingerie line launch parties and debuting a baby pink and peach style in a makeup tutorial video for Vogue. Finally, they're available for purchase, and more glam than we might have ever imagined.

There are four new robes on offer, including a full-length chartruese lace-hued situation, the aforementioned short pink number (with a ice blue and mint colorway also) and a black satin kimono that falls to the ground, all designed to suit any occasion to take you from daytime to the dancefloor to the boudoir. They're beautiful and — true to form — all under $100.

Check them out, below.