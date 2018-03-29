Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Cynthia Nixon for Governor

Earlier this month, Cynthia Nixon, a former star on Sex and the City, announced that she plans to run for Governor of New York against incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo. Now, her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, a major Democratic donor, has endorsed her via Instagram.

Parker posted a photo of Nixon with the caption, "A mother, an activist, an advocate, a fighter, a NY'er, a dear friend, running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote."

Her post clarifies a vague statement she made yesterday about Nixon's decision to run that made her seem ambivalent. Page Six reported that she said, "Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, and who has recently been embroiled in a public fight with Sarah Jessica Parker, issued a succinct non-endorsement regarding Nixon's run, saying, "I support & respect any former colleague's right to make their own career choices."

Conversely, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, the final lead role on Sex and the City, made an enthusiastic statement the day Nixon announced her intention to run, saying, "I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor !"

