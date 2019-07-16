Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is officially engaged to The Bachelorette's Wells Adams.
Earlier this afternoon, the adorable couple took to their respective Instagrams to simultaneously make the big announcement.
Posting at the same exact time, Hyland shared a series of photos from Adams' beach proposal. The caption? "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams" — a sweet call-back to Adams' snowy birthday tribute to Hyland last year.
As for Adams, he kept it simple and captioned a video of the proposal with a lyric by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.
Awww, all around. Congratulations, Sarah and Wells!
Photo via Getty