HBO has confirmed there's a Game of Thrones prequel series in the works, and that's just fine. Naomi Watts will star! And she will do a great job, no doubt. None of this takes away from the fact that a Stark sister spin-off is what fans truly desire, and indeed what we deserve.

Alas, Arya and Sansa have other plans. Maisie Williams, who plays the former sister, has already shrugged off the idea of her own show. Now Sophie Turner has indicated she's ready to move on from Westeros, too.

"I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa," she told Sky News during an interview about her new movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. "I'm ready-ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended. It's been ten years of my life and the best ten years of my life by far."

Devastating! But not so fast. While both actresses have said they'd pass up heading their own GoT sequels, neither has ruled out working together. They're close friends IRL, after all.

"Oh, I would sign up for that!" Williams told E! News last month, when asked about a Stark sisters-focused show. "I would sign up for that, I wouldn't sign up for any other spin-off," added Turner.

HBO, your move.