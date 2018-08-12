Fashion
Music

Hot Take: Sam Smith Doesn't Like Michael Jackson

Jasmine Ting
3h

Michael Jackson is the pop music icon, the king of his genre. He's so unbelievably talented that the most prestigious VMA award has been named after him. But it seems like English singer-songwriter Sam Smith doesn't quite agree. Smith was out at sea, chilling with friends on a boat, listening to some jams. Adam Lambert, who's part of the artist's gang, posted some clips of him dancing and singing to Beyoncé.

But Lambert also, it seems like by accident, posted a since-deleted video of the "Stay With Me" singer saying, "I don't like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song." What song it was, we're not quite sure because the tune was muted out by the sound of the wind and whirring of jets.

Since this video has gone viral, MJ fans have been calling on Smith to apologize, some want him to be cancelled, and still others are defending his opinion.

Smith has made a name for himself over the years as one of the best voices of this generation of musicians. But this isn't the first time he's been under criticism for things he's said. In 2016 he made a glib comment when her received an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Image via Getty

