Sam Smith Cancels on iHeartRadio Fest Last Minute

Singer Sam Smith, surely to the disappointment of his fans, had to cancel last minute on his slotted performance at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday night. Billboard reports that at around 9:00 pm, after the show in Las Vegas had already begun, he declared that he was unable to perform due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Smith tweeted that night, "Dear all, Due to unforeseen circumstances which transpired after rehearsal, it became clear that I'm sadly unable to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Vegas tonight. I am so so sorry about this and I want to apologise to all my fans. All my love, always. Sam x"

Dear all, Due to unforeseen circumstances which transpired after rehearsal, it became clear that I’m sadly unable to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Vegas tonight. I am so so sorry about this and I want to apologise to all my fans. All my love, always. Sam x — Sam Smith (@samsmith) September 22, 2018 As to what those "unforeseen circumstances" were, we're not sure exactly. Neither Smith nor his team have released any further statement on the matter. But the rest of the festival went smoothly, with sets from Fleetwood Mac, Childish Gambino, and Jack White. Other acts expected to perform this weekend are Mariah Carey, Rae Sremmurd, Jason Aldean, Kygo and Panic! at the Disco.