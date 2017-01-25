Turkish restauranteur Nusret Gökçe, aka "Salt Bae," has announced plans to open restaurants in New York City and London in an interview with Turkish newspaper Hürriyet Daily News. This meat magician who captured Twitter's heart with his supernatural carving skills and extremely extra salt-sprinkling went on to say that even though he doesn't speak any foreign languages, he can "communicate with people through meat."

Of course, the reporter had to ask him about the salt sprinkle that launched a thousand memes, to which Gökçe replied:

"Actually that move at the end [salting] came automatically. I did not do that to show off. It is just my signature. You can think of it a kind of final touch for a painting. It was a final touch to the meat; I was blessing the meat,"

I, for one, am YELLING! This meat blessing can't come soon enough.