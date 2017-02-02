A new day, new content from Salt Bae. Salty.

This time Salt Bae salts meat and his own forearm in front of no other than a very Coachella-vibe Leo who casually chews a toothpick in a newsboy cap.

Is this salt bae's initiation into the infamous Pussy Posse? Does Leo, in all his environmentalist glory, still eat meat? Does Salt Bae, in fact, get any actual salt on the meat he is attempting to salt? How is Salt Bae consistently so extra?

Frankly, we just don't know.



2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio

A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

Image via Instagram.