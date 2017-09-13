Where Hedi Slimane's Saint Laurent was praised for its commerciality and wearability, Anthony Vaccarello's has been noticed for embracing markedly darker themes. In fact, speaking on the inspiration for his AW17 collection, the designer said, "I love Monsieur Saint Laurent's subversive approach to clothes, his dark romanticism with a hint of perversity. I wanted this collection to be like a re-reading, a radical fantasy of this heritage."

That vision for the brand's aesthetic was seen clearly, and, unsurprisingly, the chosen color of the night was black. Now, though the label is mere weeks away from showing off its next collection—and thus, possibly, undergoing yet another reinvention—Saint Laurent is choosing to continue to explore these films by releasing a new fashion film, presented with Dazed Magazine.

Shot in 16mm black and white film by photographer and filmmaker Joshua Gordon, the film "follows the whirlwind romance of a night out that turns surreal," according to Dazed. The video spotlights key pieces from the aforementioned collection, which was only Vaccarello's second in total for the label.

Get lost in the mesmerizing visual below.

[h/t Dazed]

Splash photo via YouTube

