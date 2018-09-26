As the Eiffel Tower glimmered in the background, Anthony Vaccarello sent his spring 2019 collection through a temporarily flooded promenade in the Trocadero Gardens. The cast, which included Adut Akech, Jamie Bochert, Kaia Gerber, and Julia Nobis glided across the water as towering, white-washed palm trees lined their path. The setting mirrored the label's men's show, which took place in June at New Jersey's Liberty State Park with the NYC skyline as its backdrop.

Like that stateside outing, this collection expressed the Left Bank beatnik meets rock-and-roller attitude that's become Saint Laurent's bread and butter. Along with a characteristic mix of sequins, leopard print, and ostrich feathers, belts as headbands, glossy fishnet tops, velvety cocktail dresses, and ruffled shirting with white lace cuffs also made an appearance. Teetering between nightclub and night at the theater, Vaccarello's lineup closed with a series of swimsuits that take cues from suiting and draped leotards. With water splashing beneath their strappy stiletto sandals, models closed the show with sirenic allure.

Photos via Imaxtree