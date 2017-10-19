If the past couple of weeks have taught us anything, it's that we should believe women when they say they were assaulted, no?

Last year, it was reported that Azealia Banks and actor Russell Crowe got into it at a party in Crowe's hotel room. Banks and Crowe gave very different accounts of what exactly went down - with Banks saying Crowe spit on her and called her the n-word as he threw her out of the party, and Crowe alleging that Banks was the aggressor and was making everyone uncomfortable.

Caught in the middle was bystander and Wu-Tang Clan founding member RZA. The hip hop legend backed Crowe's version of events, calling Banks a liar and an "obnoxious erratic individual."

That seemed to be the end of that until this morning, when RZA finally admitted on The Breakfast Club that Crowe really did spit on Banks, just as she'd said. At the 1:00 mark of the below video, Breakfast Club host Charlamagne tha God asks RZA point blank, "Did Russell put hands on her, like she said? Did he spit on her?"

"Look, he spit at her," RZA responds.

"Did you check him at that point? That's a white dude spitting on a black woman," Charlamagne then asks, making a fair point.

RZA responds that there wasn't much spit and it didn't actually land on her, and says that Crowe apologized to him (no word on an apology to Banks though).

Banks responded to the interview with a Snapchat post telling RZA to keep her name out of his mouth until he apologizes.

