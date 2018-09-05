



The Waitan Last night, Tommy Hilfiger presented his fall 2018 collection against the Pudong skyline. The designer showed his fifth "see-now-buy-now" (i.e. immediately shoppable) collection in the center of Shanghai, China's largest city, at the Port Cruise Terminal located in the popular waterfront area known as The Waitan or The Bund. More than a thousand guests looked on as a hundred looks marched down a logo emblazoned runway.

Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger backstage

Tommy x Lewis Hilfiger's collaboration with award-winning British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton also made its debut at the show. The capsule of checked button-down shirts, longline coats, and jumpers, jacket and hoodies is emblazoned with typography inspired by Hamilton's tattoos and was paired with maroon and black work boots on the runway. It's a timely unveiling as Hamilton won fifth Italian Grand Prix just four days ago in Monza, Italy.



Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2018

Tommy Icons A second capsule collection modeled by Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin, and Chinese actress Maggie Jiang titled "Tommy Icons" also made an appearance. Classic Hilfiger styles including hoodies, crisp white shirting, cable-knit cardigans, parkas, puffers, and denim jackets are reimagined in new proportions and varsity-style logos and motifs.



Model Moment Top models from Joan Smalls, Dylan Xue, and Josephine Skriver to Lucky Blue Smith, Abdulaye Niang, and Ziwei Cao appeared alongside Harlow and Baldwin on the runway, while Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson joined Jiang as a non-model guest star.



