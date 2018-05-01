Roy Moore Sues the Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

Republican Roy Moore narrowly lost a race for Senator last December. He was running against Doug Jones for a position in Alabama. The closeness of the race was startling given that Moore was accused by multiple women of sexually abusing them when they were teenagers.

Now, Moore and his wife Kayla Moore, are suing four of the women who spoke out — Leigh Corfman, Debbie Gibson, Tina Johnson and Beverly Nelson — for ruining his campaign and defaming him. They allege that these women conspired against him to ensure that he didn't win the race for Senator.

The New York Times reports that the lawsuit states that the women committed libel and slander by "making statements which were false, malicious, and made with intentional or reckless disregard of the truth and with the intent that those statements be published to others, including through state and national media."

In a press conference, Moore's lawyer, Melissa Isaac, said that Roy and wife Kayla Moore are "alleging political conspiracy among other complaints... because the people of Alabama deserve to know the truth." She went on to say that these women destroyed a "stellar career" and that the "entire family has been through a lot unnecessarily."